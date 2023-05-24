Live
Watch The Viral Video Of A Woman Proposing To Her Boyfriend During RCB Vs GT IPL Match
Highlights
- A woman is seen getting down on one knee and making a proposal to a man inside the busy cricket stadium in the viral video that has recently gone viral.
- The lovely video is currently making its rounds on social media.
The Royal Challenge Bangalore vs Gujrat Titans match has been a tough match where fans could be seen tensed as well aa excited. However a viral video came from that match which was something out of the box. A woman is seen getting down on one knee and making a proposal to a man inside the busy cricket stadium in the viral video that has recently gone viral. The lovely video is currently making its rounds on social media.
The woman can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to the man in the footage. Fans are completely in awe of the guy's reaction, which begins with surprise and then is full of emotions. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The video was published by Twitter user 'Mouli' and quickly went viral.
Furthermore, the proposal had a successful outcome since the guy said yes, and they were both spotted hugging after the match. The man is also sporting the ring that his partner gave him.
