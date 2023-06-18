Live
Watch The Viral Video Of Girl Hair Straightening Inside Delhi Metro
Highlights
The Delhi Metro has recently made headlines for odd reasons, most of which are related to disorderly and strange passenger behaviour. People have been left dumbfounded by a number of films that have gone viral online, showing odd fights, public shows of devotion, dance reels, and unusual attire. Recently, a viral video showing a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach has gained widespread attention.
In the footage, a young girl is seen standing next to other passengers and using a straightener. She had connected the device to the metro's power sockets, which are also used to recharge laptops and cell phones. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:
The girl's face is hidden, but she doesn't seem to mind that anyone is there. The video was published on Twitter along with the message "Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai." Most Twitter users lambasted her attitude and questioned how she didn't show any concern for other travellers.
