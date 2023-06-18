  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > OffBeat

Watch The Viral Video Of Girl Hair Straightening Inside Delhi Metro

Watch The Viral Video Of Girl Hair Straightening Inside Delhi Metro
x
Highlights

  • Recently, a viral video showing a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach has gained widespread attention.
  • In the footage, a young girl is seen standing next to other passengers and using a straightener.

The Delhi Metro has recently made headlines for odd reasons, most of which are related to disorderly and strange passenger behaviour. People have been left dumbfounded by a number of films that have gone viral online, showing odd fights, public shows of devotion, dance reels, and unusual attire. Recently, a viral video showing a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach has gained widespread attention.

In the footage, a young girl is seen standing next to other passengers and using a straightener. She had connected the device to the metro's power sockets, which are also used to recharge laptops and cell phones. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:



The girl's face is hidden, but she doesn't seem to mind that anyone is there. The video was published on Twitter along with the message "Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai." Most Twitter users lambasted her attitude and questioned how she didn't show any concern for other travellers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X