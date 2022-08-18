Woman From Florida Achieved The Guinness World Record For The World's Longest Locs

The Guinness world record for the longest locks belongs to Asha Mandela. After relocating from Trinidad and Tobago to New York, USA, over 40 years ago, Asha started growing out her magnificent locs.



On November 11, 2009, the locs of the 60-year-old Clermont, Florida, resident measured 5.96 m. While, according to Asha's Instagram bio, her lengthy, beautiful locs currently reach a length of 33.5 m.

Her crowning achievement is her immaculately cared for locs, which weigh an astounding 19 kg (42 lb). She claimed that when she was ready to fall asleep, she would tie them up in a small sack while we cuddled and conversed.

As part of a spiritual journey to transform her life, Asha explained the process of growing out her well-known tresses. Asha admitted that she knew nothing about the history of Rastafari or dreadlocks when she was a child. She began having dreams about what some people may describe to as visions, in which a giant snake would appear before me and begin speaking to me, informing me that I am the one who has been chosen.

At initially, though, not everyone agreed with Asha's decision, especially her two sisters who, in Asha's words, didn't appreciate the "Rasta business or the dreadlock stuff." They needed some convincing, but eventually learned to accept and love Asha's hair and way of life. Undoubtedly Asha's biggest fan is her husband, Emmanuel Chege, a skilled loc stylist from Nairobi, Kenya. He became her "cobra trainer" after they first met and started spending all of his time on her hair.

According to Asha, spectators who are enquiring about her hair's cleanliness usually approach her. However, Asha is adamant that caring for her locs' hygiene comes first. She chose finger-sized locs rather than "chunky" locs so she could wash them properly.

Up to six bottles of shampoo must be used to wash her locs once a week, and it takes two full days for them to dry. Emmanuel has spent countless hours perfecting this regimen. Asha advises keeping your locs clean and loving them as the best ways to maintain healthy locs. Even though Asha claims she doesn't care much about fashion, she occasionally wears her locs up in elaborate fashions. However, after two to three hours, when they start to strain her neck, she lets them back down. To keep her locs from dangling and to reduce the strain on her neck, Asha frequently carries them in a fabric sling.

Asha is pleased that Guinness World Records has certified her locs as the longest in the world. Asha has carefully maintained her locs for four decades and has no plans to do so because she sees them as an essential component of her identity.