Family Man Season 3 Review: Raj & DK Deliver Their Best, Manoj Bajpayee & Jaideep Ahlawat Shines

The Family Man returns with its strongest season, a rare feat for any franchise. Season 3 not only lives up to expectations but surpasses them, making it the only third season in recent times that hasn’t disappointed viewers.

Manoj Bajpayee steps back into the shoes of Srikanth Tiwari with remarkable ease, blending vulnerability when Kulkarni Sir dies along with wit and grit in a performance that anchors the series. But this time, he shares the spotlight with Jaideep Ahlawat, whose towering presence and layered performance emerge as one of the season’s biggest highlights. Jaideep as Rukma bhai has, in fact, impressed more.

Raj & DK push the envelope once again, both in storytelling and socio-political nuance. This season travels to the Northeast, particularly Kohima, grounding its plot in complex geopolitical tensions. The conflicts of the region, long ignored in mainstream cinema are portrayed with sensitivity and urgency, adding depth to the thriller format.

The creators also introduce a woke, conversation on gender identity, how Srikanth is schooled by his son about the pronouns for non-binary people.

Just when the thrill peaks, the season wraps with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that has sparked frenzy among fans: Is Srikanth Tiwari dead or alive? The ambiguity is deliberate but has pissed a section of viewers who found it a bit abrupt.

The good news? The show has already been renewed for Season 4, promising answers, as confirmed by Bajpayee himself.

Meanwhile, one could even notice a Farzi cross over. The introduction of Michael Vedanayagam in Family Man Season 3.

While there were new faces, Nimrat Kaur too leaves an impact as an antagonist, Meera. She is the one who uses Rukma, to make inroads into Northeastern India.

However, certain characters remained unchanged, like J. K. Talpade, played by Sharib Hashmi, Srikant's field partner.

As it takes a village to create a series that delivers, we could also witness some brilliant performance by Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Jugal Hansraj and Vipin Sharma.

All in all, with sharp writing, superb performances and a gripping political backdrop, Family Man Season 3 stands tall as one of India’s best web series seasons yet.