This Women’s Day, Ultra Play OTT Curates a Special Watchlist Celebrating Powerful Women on Screen

Bengaluru: This Women’s Day, Ultra Play OTT invites audiences to explore stories of strength, resilience, and change through a specially curated watchlist of iconic films that spotlight powerful women across generations. From fierce mothers and fearless queens to quiet rebels and social change makers, these stories continue to inspire long after the credits roll.

Here’s what to watch this March 8:

1. MOM (2017)

Sridevi’s final leading role remains one of her most powerful performances. Playing a mother seeking justice, she delivered a restrained yet emotionally intense portrayal that earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress. The film stands as a reminder of a mother’s unbreakable resolve.

2. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Kangana Ranaut stepped into the role of Rani Lakshmibai, embodying courage and leadership in this historical epic. Interestingly, Kangana also co-directed portions of the film, making it a rare instance of an actress leading both in front of and behind the camera.

3. Roja (1992)

Madhoo’s portrayal of a young woman navigating love and conflict brought emotional depth to Mani Ratnam’s classic. The film’s music by A.R. Rahman marked his debut and went on to become legendary, much like Roja’s enduring strength on screen.

4. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

A bold and conversation-starting film, it follows four women reclaiming their desires and agency. Konkona Sen Sharma’s layered performance stood out, and the film famously faced certification hurdles before releasing, sparking national debate about women’s narratives in cinema.

5. Prem Rog (1982)

Padmini Kolhapure’s performance in this Raj Kapoor directorial addressed the sensitive issue of widow remarriage at a time when it was rarely spoken about openly in mainstream cinema. The film remains one of Bollywood’s early social reform dramas centered on a woman’s dignity

6. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

Rekha’s transformation from a betrayed wife to a woman seeking justice became one of the most iconic revenge arcs in Hindi cinema. The film earned her a Filmfare Award and remains a pop-culture favourite decades later.

7. Pad Man (2018)

While centered around a male protagonist, the heart of the film lies in addressing menstrual hygiene and breaking the silence around women’s health. Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor played pivotal roles in normalizing a long-ignored conversation.

8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Bhumi Pednekar’s character refuses to accept unsafe sanitation practices, sparking change within her marriage and community. Inspired by real initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the film highlights how everyday resistance can lead to larger reform.

Through this Women’s Day watchlist, Ultra Play celebrates stories where women are not just participants in change, but catalysts for it. From historical courage and personal rebellion to social transformation, these films reflect the many dimensions of womanhood portrayed on Indian screens.This March 8, stream these powerful stories exclusively on Ultra Play OTT.