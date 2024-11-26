Sea Jellies
These creatures do absorb nutrients and oxygen directly through their thin skin, needing no heart or circulatory system
Flatworms
These animals distribute oxygen and nutrients through their skin by diffusion, with no need for a heart or circulatory system
Starfish
These sea creatures use a water vascular system for movement and nutrient distribution, eliminating the need for a heart
Brittle Stars
These echinoderms rely on their water vascular system for movement and nutrient transport, making a heart unnecessary
Sea Sponges
These simple organisms transport nutrients and oxygen via water flow through their porous bodies. So they do not need a heart or circulatory system
Corals
These anthozoans absorb nutrients through polyps from surrounding water, requiring no heart due to their simple structure
Cnidarians
These creatures take in nutrients and oxygen from water, and don't need a heart due to their simple anatomy
Tapeworms
These parasitic organisms absorb nutrients directly from their host’s intestines, relying on diffusion instead of a heart
Earthworms
These segmented worms have aortic arches that pump blood, serving a similar function as a traditional heart
Planarians
These flatworms absorb oxygen and nutrients through diffusion, so they don't require a heart or blood vessels