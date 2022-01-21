10 Car Driving Tips for New Learners

Car driving is easy; you need to keep in mind, traffic rules and regulations
Familiarize yourself
Firstly acquaint yourself with the vehicle and before you step inside, you should start meddling with the various knobs and buttons. Understand their functions.
Correct your seating position
Most newbie’s to car driving are completely unaware that all cars have an adjustable seat position mechanism.
Be attentive
Once you are in the driver’s seat, be attentive, you need to adjust the mirrors, wear your seatbelt and keep the rules of the road in mind.
Know your licence
Many are unaware about the restriction of different licenses. If you have a learner’s license, you must know a few things, such as , it is essential you have an L symbol on the front and back of your vehicle.
Maintain moderate speed
If you are beginner, you must try to maintain moderate speed, else you lose control if you drive faster.
Avoid distractions
While driving, keep your eyes and attention focussed on the road for every single second. Do not mix driving and drinking and no mobile phone usage.
Use indicators and horn
Use your indicators and horn even while you are changing lanes, this will help the driver behind you know you are turning and will maintain a distance accordingly.
Stick to familiar days
During the initial period, it is better you stick to familiar roads. If you chose unexplored areas, you need be more and more conscious.
Use a Dashcam
A dashcam helps record everything you encounter while driving. If you are not wrong, dashcam can come to your rescue.