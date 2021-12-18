10 Christmas Themed Party Ideas for Kids
Christmas Pool Party
You can have Pool Party Games for kids but accompany them to make sure they are safe.
Pirate Themed party
Consider pirate treasure hunt
Creepy Christmas party
Your kids can’t get over Halloween on Christmas? May be it’s time for an creepy Christmas party.
Disney Themed Christmas Bash
Invite the characters of your kid’s favorite Disney cartoons to your Christmas party this year.
Fairytale princes Christmas party
Christmas is a magical time! You can make it even more charming with a princess-themed party for your kids
Glow In the dark party
Let your kids, wear neon and white clothes to glow while dancing to theirfavorite tunes.
Animal Kingdom Themed party
Make your kids wear animal mask or comfy animal scarves and get ready for a Christmas party with the animal kingdom.
Floral theme party
Let kids, Decorate your tree with our DIY flower garland and create vibrant flower arrangement.
Christmas pampering party
Treat your kids to a much-needed pamperingthis Christmas.
Christmas cookie decorating party
Host a cookie decorating party for kids to showcase their creativity