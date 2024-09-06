10 Easy Steps to Reduce Computer Eye Strain
Prolonged screen time can cause eye strain, but simple adjustments can help. Follow these 10 easy steps to reduce discomfort and protect your vision.
Get Regular Eye Exams
Schedule an eye exam if it’s been over a year and mention your computer use and screen distance.
Manage Lighting
Reduce glare by closing shades, using soft white LED lights, and positioning your computer with windows to the side.
Use Anti-Glare Tools
Install an anti-glare screen protector, paint bright walls matte, and use glasses with anti-reflective coating to reduce glare.
Upgrade Your Screen
Upgrade to a high-resolution, larger screen and adjust brightness to match your surroundings for better viewing.
Adjust Display Settings
Adjust screen brightness, text size, contrast, and color temperature to enhance long-term viewing comfort.
Blink Regularly
Blink regularly to keep eyes moist, aiming to blink every 2-3 paragraphs, and use artificial tears for added comfort.
Follow the 20-20-20 rule
Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce eye strain.
Take Breaks and Stretch
Take a break every 30 minutes to stretch your body and reduce tension for better posture and comfort.
Optimize Screen Position
Position your screen 20-24 inches away and 10-15 degrees below eye level, with your chair adjusted for comfortable feet placement.
Consider Computer Glasses
Consult your eye doctor about computer glasses and consider tinted lenses to reduce blue light.