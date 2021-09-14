10 Engineering Quotes to Spark Engineering inspiration in You
Scientists investigate that which already is; Engineers create that which has never been
—Albert Einstein
Engineers turn dreams into reality
—Hayao Miyazaki
“The scientist discovers a new type of material or energy and the engineer discovers a new use for it.”
—Gordon Lindsay Glegg, British engineer and author
“Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is engineering that changes the world.”
—Isaac Asimov, American writer, professor of biochemistry
“One man’s “magic” is another man’s engineering. “Supernatural” is a null word.”
- Robert A. Heinlein
The way to succeed is to double your failure rate.”
—Thomas J. Watson, pioneer in the development computing equipment for IBM
Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it.”
—Sir Henry Royce, English engineer and car designer
We are continually faced by great opportunities brilliantly disguised as insoluble problems.”
—Lee Iacocca, American engineer and automobile executive
The history of engineering is really the history of breakages, and of learning from those breakages. I was taught at college 'the engineer learns most on the scrapheap'.”
- C.A. Claremont, Spanning Space
Engineering or technology is the making of things that did not previously exist, whereas science is the discovering of things that have long existed."
- David Billington