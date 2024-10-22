Looking for spine-chilling reads this Halloween? From haunted houses to eerie psychological thrillers, these horror novels will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you questioning reality long after the final page
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
This psychological thriller leaves readers questioning reality in a subtle, eerie, mind-bending haunted house
The Shining by Stephen King
Isolated in the Overlook Hotel, Jack Torrance and his family face terrifying supernatural and psychological demons
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
A lush, atmospheric tale set in a decrepit mansion full of dark family secrets in 1950s Mexico
Bird Box by Josh Malerman
In a world where seeing an unknown entity leads to madness, survival means never looking outside
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
A haunting, brutal story blending horror and Native American cultural identity with a relentless sense of dread
The Turn of the Screw by Henry James
This Victorian ghost story keeps readers on edge with its ambiguity between supernatural sightings and madness
Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury
A sinister carnival arrives in town, intertwining fantasy and horror with the fear and desire of growing up
House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski
A mind-bending horror where a house impossibly larger on the inside unravels the sanity of those living within
The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell
Life-like wooden figures haunt a crumbling mansion, slowly multiplying and increasing the sense of creeping dread
Coraline by Neil Gaiman
Young Coraline must escape a sinister parallel world and the eerie "Other Mother" in this creepy, modern fairy tale