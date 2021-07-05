10 Inspiring Quotes from Dalai Lama to Have Peaceful & Happy Life
Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.
Dalai Lama
Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them.
Dalai Lama
We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.
Dalai Lama
Look at situations from all angles, and you will become more open.
Dalai Lama
When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect toward others.
Dalai Lama
We can live without religion and meditation, but we cannot survive without human affection.
Dalai Lama
We all have to live together, so we might as well live together happily.
Dalai Lama
I think technology really increased human ability. But technology cannot produce compassion.
Dalai Lama
Disagreement is something normal.
Dalai Lama
I am confident I will set foot again in Tibet in my lifetime.
Dalai Lama