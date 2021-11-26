10 New and Upcoming E-Cars in India for the Year: 2022
Tata Nexon EV
The NExon EV has already grabbed around 58% market share in India.
Tata Tigor EV
The above car is rated as India’s best affordable electric car, which has got 4 star rating in Global NCAP Crash Tests.
MG ZS EV
The MG ZS EV is definitely one of the India’s most expensive EV cars, having a price range of 21 lakhs to 24.68 lakhs (ex-showroom Price, Delhi).
Hyundai Kona Electric
If you desire to have electric, which combines both style and performance, the Hyundai Kona electric is a great option.
Mahindra eKUV100
This one is most awaited electric cars in India, experts believe this car would offer serious competition to Tata Nexon.
Renault Zoe EV
The Zoe EV can take mere 1 hour (50kW DC Charger) for a 0 to 80% charge and 9 to 10 hours for a full charge if you use a 7.4kW charger.
Nissan Leaf
This vehicle is new launch by Nissan which is expected to hit the market by Feb 2022.
Mercedez Benz EQ
The Benz EQA comes with a single electric motor having 190PS and 375NM on the front wheels.
Jaquar i-Pace
The vehicle has a single electric engine having 90kWh Motor Power. The top speed is up to 200km per hour.
Audi e-tron GT
The Audi e-Tron GT is fully electric car in India, it is priced between Rs. 1 to 1.8 crore.