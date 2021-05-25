10 pending new model cars yet to be launched in the year 2021
Skoda Octavia –June
The Skoda India had made an announcement that it would be launching its new generation Octavia in the month of June.
Hyundai Alcazar –June
The unofficial bookings of the above model have been already started, its launch most probably will happen in the month of June 2021.
Skoda Kushaq –July
The Skoda’s answer to the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta is Kushaq. This model has been confirmed to launch in the month of June.
Volkswagen Taigun –August
This one, has made claims that, it’s safest and strongly built SUV, The VW Taigun would be offered with 2 turbo charged petrol engine options.
New generation Maruti Celerio –Mid 2021
The new generation Maruti Celerio launch is reported to be postponed to the 3rd quarter in the year 2021.
Mahindra XUV700-October
The above vehicle would be packed with several class-leading features which include Mercedes-Benz inspired dual screen and ADAS and more.
Tata HBX –October
When comes to new car launches, this one definitely much awaited one, Tata HBX concept based mini SUV.
New-Gen Maruti VITARA BREZZA –Diwali Season
There is a rumour, that this new generation model may feature a 1.5L K15B petrol engine having larger battery and also more powerful electric motor setup.
MG ASTOR –Diwali Season
The Astor essentially is a petrol iteration of the MG ZS EV. Apart from few styling bits, its overall design as well as features would be similar to its electric sibling.