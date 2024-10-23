Tigers are powerful and majestic, but there’s more to them than you might know. Here are 10 surprising facts about these jungle royals
Ancient Hunters
Tigers have roamed the earth for nearly 2 million years
Endangered Species
Human activity has shrunk tiger habitats by 95%, endangering their future
Captive Numbers Surpass Wild
More tigers are kept in captivity in the U.S. than are left in the wild
India: Tiger Capital
India is home to around 3,700 wild tigers, the most in the world
Stealthy Prowlers
Tigers use soft toe pads to hunt quietly, making them master ambushers
A Week-Long Feast
A large meal, like a deer, can feed a tiger for up to a week
Protective Over Prey
Tigers cover their kills with leaves and dirt to protect it from scavengers
Vocal Communication
Tigers grunt, roar, and chuff to communicate various emotions and needs
Popcorn-Scented Urine
Some say that tiger urine has a surprising popcorn-like smell
WWF’s Mission
WWF works hard to secure a safe future for wild tigers across their range.