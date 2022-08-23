1000bhp Indian Supercar Azani
Azani is our nation’s first ever electric supercar.
This one is most ambitious automotive projects of our nation.
On a single charge, 1000bhp all-electric supercar can run up to 700kms on a single charge.
When viewed head-on, the MMM Azani looks as if the LykenHypersport had been reimagined by Tesla.
The start-up company claims that the all-electric supercar will do 0-100kmph in less than two seconds
While the top speed will be over 350kmph
According to the start-up, their first-ever prototype will be built in the second half of the year 2022.
The completed version will be priced somewhere around Rs 89 lakhs.