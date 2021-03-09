16 Popular Electrical Bikes Priced below 1 lakh in India
Model : Hero Electric Optima LA
Price: Rs. Rs. 44,990 Only one variant available –STD Kerb weight 86 KG Colors –Red, Grey blue
Model: Hero Electric Flash
Price: Rs. 39,990 - 52,990 Kerb weight 69 KG Colors –Silver Red
Model: Puree EV Epluto
Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 71,999 Kerb weight: 79 KG ABS: Dual Color: Red
Model: Hero Electric NYX
Price: Rs. 60,990 - 79,990 Kerb weight: 87 KG Available in three variants - LI, LI ER
Model: Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
Price: Rs 71,990 Kerb weight: 83 KG Colors: Red & Grey blue
Model : Joy e-bike Monster
Price: Rs. 98,999 Kerb weight: 75 KG Colors: only black color
Model : Komaki XGT KM
Price: Rs. 42,500 One variant: STD Colors: Frost White, Garnet Red Royal Blue
Model : Hero Electric Dash
Price: Rs. 50,000 - 62,000 Three variant: 110, LA and top variant Dash LI Kerb weight: 77 KG
Model : Hero Electric Photon
Price: Rs. 61,866 - 72,990 Kerb weight: 116 KG Colors: Brown, Black Red
Model : Revolt RV300
Price: Rs. 94,999 Kerb weight: 101 KG Colors: smoky Grey & Neon Black
Model : Okinawa Praise
Price: Rs: Rs. 74,880 ABS: No Colors: Yellow , Dark Purple Blue
Model : Hero Electric Optima E5
Price: Rs. 66,551 Kerb weight: 73 Kg ABS: No Colors: Red, Grey blue
Model : Okinawa PraisePro STD
Price: Rs. 79,277 Kerb weight: 96 KG Colors: Glossy Red Black, Glossy Sparkle Black
Model : Benling India Falcon
Price: Rs. 48,150 - 59,350 Kerb weight: 66 Kg Colors: White, Red Black
Model : Hero Electric Optima Li
Price: Rs. 61,990 - 68,721 Available in two variants - STD and Optima Li ER(top variant) Colors: Red, Grey Blue
Model : BGauss B8
Price: 62,999 - 88,999 Kerb weight: 76.5 Kg Colors: B8 Silver, B8 Red, B8 Blue , Blue , White , Red Grey