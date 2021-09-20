2021 MG Astor: Get A Close Look
The 2021 MG Astor is slated to hit the roads early next month.
Essentially being the ZS EV, the Astor Sports very similar design elements.
Exterior design Details
What is eye catching, its hexagonal “Celestial grille looks, it is quite neat with its outwardly radiating pattern.
Interiors
A first glance at the Astor reveals that, MG has put tremendous effort in its interior as well as cabin quality.
The Dashboard looks very similar to the ZS EV but it houses a new 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Features
The highlight is AI is on offer, it comprises of two broad elements, a comprehensive ADAS setup as well as personal robotic assistant which follow voice commands.
The Astor even houses a a USB plug in near the rear view mirror for accessories such as dashboard camera.
Engine
Powering the new MG SUV are the 2 petrol engines
The 1.5 litre petrol engine would be offered having 5 speed manual gearbox and 8 step CVT automatic gearbox.
The market launch, as well as price announcement for the Astor, is expected to take place early next month.