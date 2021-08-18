2021 New Honda Amaze Facelift Launched on 18th August
Amaze First Debut
Honda first launched the Amaze in India in the year, 2013, followed by the second-generation model in 2018. Now the facelift version.
Power Trains
With regards to powertrain options, the Honda Amaze would retain both engine and transmission options.
Engine options
The new Amaze facelift would receive the options of the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powerplants.
Price Expectation
The new model will have hike in its price, while we find the outgoing car is priced from Rs. 6.3 lakh to Rs. 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect a slight rise of nearing to Rs. 20,000.
Start Price
The Honda Amaze 2021 has been priced at a starting price of Rs 6.32 lakh for the petrol manual variant.
Divided into 3 gradients
The new Amaze has been divided into 3 gradients. They include
• Amaze E
• Amaze S
• Amaze VX
Style tweaks for Honda Amaze
HCIL would introduce a new grille, a different design for the alloy wheels.
Color options
The new Amaze is available in five colour options, of which one is a new addition - Meteoric Grey.
Projector Headlamps
The Amaze has got a projector headlamp setup, which is an upgrade compared to the halogen set up on the previous version.
To Book this New Vehicle
Bookings for Honda’s compact sedan had been open since early August at Rs 21,000 at the showroom and Rs 5,000 if it is done online.