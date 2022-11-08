2022 EICMA Starts today: 5 bikes likely to be Unveiled
EICMA 2022 is all set to be kicked off today (November 8) in Milan, Italy
EICMA is the largest motorcycle shows in the world
Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield will unveil the much-awaited Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022.
Ola
Ola Electric will be the only Indian two-wheeler brand that will be present at the EICMA 2022.
KTM
The Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to showcase the updated versions of the KTM Duke 125, Duke 200, and Duke 390.
Suzuki
Suzuki is expected to showcase its new engine at the event along with the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 700 ADV.
Honda
Honda is expected to showcase its new middle-weight ADV at the EICMA 2022.
Apart from these brands, we can expect some action from BMW, Harley-Davidson, and Ducati as well.