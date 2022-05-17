2022 -Rolls Royce Phantom Facelift get Subtle Design Tweaks
The facelifted 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom features subtle design tweaks and a few new connected car features.
Rolls-Royce is calling its facelifted luxury flagship the Phantom Series II.
The new Phantom's looks have been very subtly tweaked and do not significantly alter the look and feel of one of the best-known luxury cars in the world.
Up at the front, the facelifted 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom sports a new horizontal chrome strip sitting atop the vertical slats of the massive front grille’
The vertical slats are now illuminated units, which should help the plebs identify the updated Phantom.
Speaking of the headlight, they now feature a laser-etched pattern quite similar to the one you see on the starlight roof lining of the sedan.
The other major design changes on the outside come in the form of new wheels.
Rolls-Royce is offering the Phantom with a set of new 3D milled stainless steel wheels that feature a dual-tone look and look rather nice.
Rolls-Royce is offering customers the option to finish the grille, bonnet reigns and the window trim in a darkened colour option.
The changes on the inside are even more subtle with a thicker steering wheel along with more options for the Art gallery and trim.