2022 TVS IQube electric scooter launched in India having 140 Km range
Signature colors
The top-end variant TVS iQube ST would be available for pre-booking and the company would announce the booking and delivery time soon.
Turn by Turn Navigation
The TVS iQube is the brand's first electric scooter as the brand is working to offer other environment friendly products for the market.
The TVS iQube goes up against the Bajaj Chetak EV, Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro in terms of premium electric scooter offerings in India.
The TVS iQube series packs a higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and user interface options.
The updated TVS iQube series gets a seven-inch touchscreen display, voice assists, iQube Alexa skill set, music player, fast charging with plug and play, and Bluetooth connectivity among others.
The variants TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at a price of Rs 98,564 and Rs 1,08,690 (both ex-showroom) respectively, while the top-end variant TVS iQube ST's price and booking would be announced later.