Best DIY Hair Pack For Itchy Scalp

One can go with a simple aloe vera and lemon extract hair pack to treat this hair problem… Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 2 tbsp of lemon extract. Apply it on the mane and leave for 20 minutes. That's it! You can wash your hair with a shampoo and then go with a conditioner… All your hair issues will be treated in no time.