5 Best Mileage Cars in India
Increase in Fuel prices is one of the major reason, as to why customer would prefer to buy best mileage cars.
Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid
The new Maruti Grand Vitara is at the top of the best mileage cars in India, 2022
Toyota Hyryder Hybrid
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is stated to provide a mileage of nearing to 26 to 28 kmpl on an average.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a fuel economy of 26.68 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
The company claims that the new Maruti Suzuki S-presso is now 17% more fuel efficient. It provides a mileage of 25.3 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The tallboy is also in the list of best mileage cars in India 2022