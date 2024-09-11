5 Biggest Terrorist Attacks Worldwide
Here are the five most devastating terrorist attacks that significantly altered security measures, political landscapes, and societal perceptions, leaving a profound impact on the world
The September 11, 2001, attacks in the USA were a series of coordinated terrorist acts by Al-Qaeda, targeting the WTCs, resulting in 3000 deaths.
The 2008 attacks, or 26/11, involved 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants from Pakistan executing 12 coordinated shootings and bombings over four days across Mumbai, causing mass destruction.
On March 11, 2004, the Madrid train bombings, executed by Islamist extremists, targeted commuter trains, killing 191 people and injuring over 2,000, shocking Spain.
The November 2015 Paris attacks, carried out by ISIS, involved coordinated shootings and bombings across the city, killing 130 and injuring hundreds, sparking global outrage.
On April 19, 1995, the Oklahoma City bombing, orchestrated by Timothy McVeigh, targeted a federal building, killing 168 and injuring over 600, causing massive destruction.