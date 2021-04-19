5 Naked Bikes, We want them to be available in India
Make your presence Felt
Naked Bikes are preferred choice, they are almost like an art piece produced by the motorcycling industry.
Perfect for any rider
Naked bike can be used for touring; commuting and they even perform decent on the track.
Not mere de-tuned sports machine
In India, these bikes have not received much attention because there is much clout for fully-flaired bikes.
Ducati Street Fighter V4S, -Most beautiful bike
This one, is the first bike, we wish to be available in India. In the year 2019, this bike has received the title, most beautiful bike of the year. The bike weighs only 200 kgs and it has got amazing power to weight ratio of 1.030 bhp/kg.
Suzuki SV650-Street friendly machine
This is an underrated bike having 90 degree V-twin engine. A street friendly machine having perfect balance.
BMW S1000R-Got DNA from Racing
This one is naked version of BMW S1000R; its engine is as same but has less weight. The bike weight ratio is 0.829 bhp/kg.
Yamaha MT-10 SP-Hyper Naked Motorcycle
This bike has a 1000cc engine, it produces 150 bhp and achieves a top speed of 241 km/h. The bike is around 210 kgs and its power to ratio is 0.752 bhp/kg
Super Duke 1290R- Got Most Powerful Engine LC8
This has got V-twin engine of 1307cc. The bike weighs around 180 kg and offers mileage of 17km/l.