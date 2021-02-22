5 players with most T20I innings without a duck

NZ opener Martin Guptill got out for a 3-ball duck on Monday in a T20I against AUS. Before this innings, he went 69 innings straight without a duck.
MS Dhoni
After getting out for a duck on his T20I debut, the former Indian skipper never repeated that unfortunate feat. He went 84 innings (from 2007 to 2019) straight without a duck in the T20Is before bowing out of the game in 2020.
David Miller
The South African explosive hitter David Miller, who has never been dismissed for a duck in the T20Is, has batted in 71 innings in the shortest format for the Proteas.
Martin Guptill
In the list of most innings without a duck in T20Is, Guptill (69 innings) is third in the list after Dhoni (84*) and Miller (71*).
Marlon Samuels
Like Miller, even Samuels of West Indies never got out for a duck in the T20Is, having batted 65 times. The streak never broke as he retired from international cricket in 2020.
Shoaib Malik
The Pakistan veteran has been dismissed for a duck once in the T20Is. But since then, he has gone 65 consecutive innings without repeating the same. He is fifth on the list with an ongoing streak of 65 innings without a duck in T20Is.