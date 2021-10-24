5 Weekend Getaways In Bengaluru

Bannerghatta National Park is a must-see site in Karnataka, located barely 35 kilometres from the city. The park, which covers more than 25000 acres, is a great getaway for environment lovers and animal aficionados.
Savandurga Hill
Savandurga is a magnificent hill 60 kilometres west of Bengaluru. With a height of 1226 metres above sea level, the hill is one of Asia's largest monolith hills.
Ramanagara
Ramanagar is one of the best destinations to visit in Karnataka, located about 50 kilometres from Bengaluru. Rock climbers and trekkers flock to the steep city.
Nandi Hills
Bengaluru is merely 46 kilometres away from this lovely hill town. It is regarded as one of Bengaluru's top weekend getaways.
Skandagiri
Located 62 kilometres from Bengaluru, this location is known for its natural beauty and trekking opportunities.