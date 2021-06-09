5th Generation Kia Sportage Breaks Cover: Redesign Policy Based on Opposite United
Kia has recently revealed official images of all –new 5th generation sportage, it is based on Kia’s new design philosophy, opposites united.
The above sportage SUV is the result of collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in Germany, USA, Korea and China.
The new styling direction would form the basis of all the future Kia Designs. It has got a sharp, futuristic new look, which may divide opinion.
The sportage receives a black grille; it stretches across the width of the face. A new take on the brand’s signature Tiger nose grille, it is linked to the headlights by the boomergang-shaped LED DRLs.
The new sportage looks not only looks sportier and but also sleeker without resorting to an overload of character lines.
The silhouette both looks clean and refined and is accentuated by a chrome beltline and a black roof.
At the rear, the sportage receives broad shoulders as well as fastback roofline, that flows into the rear lamps that are connected to each other by a slim horizontal design. All of these add SUV’s bold stance.
The interior receives an integrated curved display along with a touchscreen pad as well as detailed air
The centre console, finished to a high gloss, offers storage, cupholders, operating system configuration and soft-touch switches, the latter sitting on a raised profile alongside the shift-by-wire transmission dial.
Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Centre, has stated that, with all-new sportage, we did not simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class.
When it comes to interior as well as dashboard, they carry a nice, minimalist design. The instrument console as well as the touchscreen is mounted on the same panel, angled towards the driver, which offers a Mercedes-Benz like feel.
Kia has not revealed complete specification, engine options or list of features as yet and while Kia India does have a strong focus on SUV’s, we are unlikely to receive Sportage in India this year.