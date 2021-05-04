7 Cars with a Lion Symbol – Lion Logo is Popular Image Used by the Car Companies

Inkas

Emphasizes strength, safety, and bulletproof protection of INKAS vehicles

MAN-Büssing

The Lion in the Man Logo is more than 100 years old and has lots of fans worldwide.

MAN AG

The logo resembles the coat of arms of the city of Brunswick.

Roewe

SAIC has said, it is derived from Löwe, the German word for lion.

Proton

It has stylized lion head on a green roundel embossed upon a dark blue shield

Holden

This logo alludes to an ancient tale, wherein perceptions of lions moving stones prompted the creation of the wheel.

Peugeot

Lion image represents strength and sharpness of its products.