7 Cars with a Lion Symbol – Lion Logo is Popular Image Used by the Car Companies
Inkas
Emphasizes strength, safety, and bulletproof protection of INKAS vehicles
MAN-Büssing
The Lion in the Man Logo is more than 100 years old and has lots of fans worldwide.
MAN AG
The logo resembles the coat of arms of the city of Brunswick.
Roewe
SAIC has said, it is derived from Löwe, the German word for lion.
Proton
It has stylized lion head on a green roundel embossed upon a dark blue shield
Holden
This logo alludes to an ancient tale, wherein perceptions of lions moving stones prompted the creation of the wheel.
Peugeot
Lion image represents strength and sharpness of its products.