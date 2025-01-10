7 Hill Stations Near Mumbai
Escape the city heat and explore cool hill stations near Mumbai!
Lonavala
Known for its lush green landscapes and cool weather
Mahabaleshwar
Famous for strawberry farms and breathtaking views
Matheran
A charming hill station, only a train ride away!
Khandala
A peaceful getaway with scenic valleys
Igatpuri
A nature lover’s paradise surrounded by mountains
Alibaug
A coastal retreat with sandy beaches and hill views
Panchgani
A hilltop town offering panoramic views of the Sahyadri ranges