7 Lunar Calendars Around the World: A Journey Through Time
Lunar Calendar
Countries in East Asia and the Islamic world follow a lunar calendar based on the moon's cycles
Solar Calendar
The Gregorian and Persian calendars are based on the sun's position in the sky
Hebrew Calendar
Jewish holidays and cultural events follow a lunisolar calendar, blending both lunar and solar cycles
Hindu Calendar
In India, the lunar calendar governs festivals, astrology, and local events, guiding spiritual and cultural practices
Chinese Calendar
Traditional Chinese holidays, such as Chinese New Year and birthdays, follow the lunar calendar
Islamic Calendar
Religious holidays like Eid and Ramadan are observed using a purely lunar calendar
Mayan Calendar
The Mayan calendar tracked celestial events through intricate cycles, reflecting Mesoamerican astronomy and timekeeping