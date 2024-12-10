Geetha Govindam
A rom-com where Rashmika impresses with her bubbly performance and chemistry with Vijay Devarakonda
Dear Comrade
Rashmika plays a female cricketer, blending love, passion, and drama in this emotional film with Vijay Devarakonda
Bheeshma
A light-hearted comedy where Rashmika adds charm, humor, and romance to the story with her infectious energy
Pushpa
In this gripping action movie, Rashmika plays a strong role, impressing with her powerful performance opposite Allu Arjun
Pushpa 2: The Rule
The sequel continues to impress with Rashmika's impactful performance, gaining massive audience appreciation
Sita Ramam
A heartwarming period drama where Rashmika brings emotional depth and romance to the story
Animal
A dark, intense action film where Rashmika stands out with her gripping performance in this high-octane thriller