7 Timeless Must-Read Books on Greek Mythology
Explore timeless tales from ancient Greece!
"The Iliad" by Homer - A heroic tale of war and honor
The Odyssey" by Homer - The legendary journey of Odysseus.
"Theogony" by Hesiod - The origins of gods and the universe
"Metamorphoses" by Ovid - Stories of transformation in mythology
"Mythology" by Edith Hamilton - A comprehensive guide to Greek myths
"The Greek Myths" by Robert Graves - Classic myths retold with insights
"Circe" by Madeline Miller - A modern retelling from the witch’s perspective