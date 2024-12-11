Make a Plan Before You Start
Planning helps you stay focused and prevents wasting time figuring out what to write next. Break the task into smaller sections and tackle one at a time
Remove Distractions
Set up a quiet writing space by turning off your phone, limiting access to distracting sites, and using a timer to stay on track
Set Time Goals
Use time limits to work efficiently and avoid overthinking. This helps you stay focused and complete tasks faster
Write Regularly
The more you write, the more comfortable you will become with the process, and your words will start to flow easily
Let Go of Perfection
Don’t worry about making everything perfect. Focus on getting your ideas down first; you can always edit later
Pick a Smooth Pen
Choose a pen that feels comfortable and easy to write with. A smooth pen helps your words flow faster
Break It Down
Divide your ideas into smaller sections. Write down key points first and focus on getting the main ideas clear