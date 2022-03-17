8 best places in India to Celebrate Holi with Friends & Family
Mathura, Uttar Pradhesh
Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is enveloped with a myriad of colours on the occasion.
Vrindavan, UP
The Banke Bihari Temple is the centre of activity on Holi, but other parts of the town, too, present an energetic spectacle.
Barsana Holi
The Banke Bihari Temple is the centre of activity on Holi, but other parts of the town, too, present an energetic spectacle.
Shantiniketan, West Bengal
Many foreign tourists visit Shantiniketan, drawn to its cultural vibes and Tagore’s legacy.
Purulia, West Bengal
Holi in Purulia is all about Bengal’s rural traditions and the ethnic diversity of the region. It is the best place to be for anyone interested in local art forms.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
HolikaDahan, this ceremony is presided over by the Maharaja of Udaipur and members of the House of Mewar at the Manek Chowk of the City Palace, making the festival in Udaipur a regal affair
Puri, Odissa
In Puri, Holi is known as Dol Purnima, which revolves around the deity. A palanquin of Lord Jagannath is carried out in a procession around the city a day before Holi.
Anandpur Sahib, Punjab
One of the unique Holi celebrations in India is held at Anandpur Sahib. The famous annual fair, Hola Mohalla, started in 1701 by Guru Gobind Singh, is held here on the occasion.