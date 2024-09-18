8 Heart-Strengthening Exercises for a Healthy Life
Strengthening your heart is key to good health. Here are the best exercises to boost your cardiovascular fitness and protect your heart.
Aerobic Exercise
Boosts circulation, lowers blood pressure, and enhances cardiovascular health.
Strength Training
Helps build muscle, reduce fat, and improve cholesterol levels.
Stretching & Flexibility
Increases range of motion and supports other heart-healthy exercises.
Walking
Simple, joint-friendly way to raise your heart rate and stay active.
Weight Training
Strengthens muscles and burns fat for overall heart health.
Swimming
Full-body, low-impact workout that strengthens the heart.
Yoga
Promotes muscle tone, reduces stress, and supports heart health.
Interval Training
Alternates high-intensity bursts with recovery to improve cardiovascular function.