7 Unknown Things About ' Major ' Sandeep Unnikrishnan Before 26/11 Mumbai Attacks
Sandeep Unnikrishnan came from a Malayali family residing in Bangalore. He was the only son of retired ISRO officer K. Unnikrishnan Nair and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan
He has always aspired to become a major since his childhood.
He was part of operation 'Vijay' against Pakistan.
Major Sandeep’s Father About Him – “My son always had this attitude of winning in everything that he did. He liked Sachin Tendulkar for this reason”.
Sandeep Unnikrishnan joined the National Defence Academy (India) (NDA), Pune, Maharashtra in 1995.
“Do not come up, I will handle them,” were probably the last words that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan told his men as he was hit by bullets while engaging terrorists inside the Taj.
During the 26/11 attacks, he died with severe injuries on 28th November at age of 31.