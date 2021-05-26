A Few Hairstyle Clues From This ‘Baaghi 3’ Actress Shraddha Kapoor
The classy ‘Bow With Half Ponytail' hairdo instantly ups the style quotient and makes you own a modish appeal… Even Shraddha looked alluring in this hairstyle!!!
Girls... On to disco? Then give a go with this ‘curly short bob’ hairdo, we bet that you will definitely make your buddies go gaga over you with this modish hairstyle...
Coming to the themed parties, you should make all the eyeballs pinned at you. So, add this ‘Frozen 2’ flick’s ‘Elsa’ makeover to look damn alluring... Shraddha also looked amazing with the ‘Messy Braid’ which is enhanced with hair accessories!!!
When you are on to evening parties, give a break to those regular braids & pony's and add a tweak to them. So, girls vote for a playful ‘Glitter Ponytail’ hairdo which goes hand in hand with your uber-chic attire...
Step out with these ‘Dutch Pigtails’ and look every bit gorgeous with this natty look!!!
The simple yet funky ‘Silver Thread Braids’ hairstyle is one such stylish hairstyle that gives a modish tweak to your regular hairdos. One can go with this hairdo when they are on with western attires...
Sometimes ‘Braids’ look boring for your classy salwar looks… So, mimic Shraddha who looked pretty in ‘Half Up And Half Down Gajra Bun’ hairdo to own a charming look.