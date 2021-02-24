A Theatre Of Dreams: All About The World’s Biggest Cricket Stadium -Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera)
Motera Stadium is located near the Sabarmati river and is built over 100 acres.
Motera stadium is also known as ‘Sardar Patel Stadium’. This stadium is named after India’s first Home Minister.
The total capacity of Motera Stadium is 1,10,000 and the construction cost of this stadium is Rs 800 crores.
Australia's Populas’ company has re-constructed the old stadium within 9 months and gave a new look to the whole stadium with their high-end advancements.
Motera Stadium has a total of 11 pitches and also has wickets made of red and black sands.
One more interesting fact about Motera stadium is, it has ‘No’ pillars. Thus the audience can also witness the match with no hassles from any corner of the stadium.
Motera Stadium has a total of 55 rooms, a swimming pool, restaurants, a gymnasium, a party area, a 3D theatre, a club house, a cricket academy and 9 Indoor & Outdoor practice pitches.
It is the first stadium in India that has LED bulbs all over… It has no floodlights and instead of them, LED bulbs have been arranged on the roof of the stadium.
The first match which is going to be held in Motera Stadium is the third test match (24th February – 28th February) between England & India which is a Day-Night match and that too played with ‘Pink’ ball. Even the 5 T20s between these two counties will be held at Motera Stadium itself along with the fourth test match.