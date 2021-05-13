Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Here is an auspicious time slot to purchase Gold
Akshaya Tritiya is a traditional festival, which is the same as the Danteras before Diwali. The devotees believe that it is good to buy Gold and silver on this day
As the name Akshaya means eternal, the devotees feel that their happiness last long and prosper well by purchasing Gold. Therefore, it is believed that Gold purchased on Akshaya Tritiya will not perish; instead, it will grow enormously.
Akshaya Tritya 2021 comes on May 14 on Friday, and the people are looking forward to the day to buy the Gold and hence flocking to websites to check the price of the yellow metal
Meanwhile, Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, the gold rates have slashed on Thursday, i.e. May 13, 2021. and they are hoping for further decline on Friday. People also opt for the purchase of cars or expensive household electronic items
Lord Vishnu will be offered prayers on this day, seeking good fortune for the rest of the year
Auspicious time to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya