All About Bollywood’s Glam Doll Tara Sutaria And Her Beach Outings
Tara Sutaria made looked awesome in the designer Arpita Mehta saree and oozed out her glam with the sleeveless blouse and cosy pose. The picturesque beach background made her look more beautiful!
Another throwback pic of Tara Sutaria where she is seen happily enjoying her beach vacation. She sported in white beachwear and was all happy enjoying the beautiful aura of nature.
When it comes to the Maldives, it is a heaven on earth with all the picturesque and beautiful vacay spots. Coming to Tara, she was seen enjoying at the blue sea wearing a red bikini.
Tara looked sensuous wearing a modish polka-dotted beachwear and was seen posing to the cams relaxing herself in the beach sand.
Can there be any better place than relaxing in the beach water? Tara is also doing the same and is all happy immersing herself in the blue sea.
Tara turned the casual work day into the best holiday time with all her relaxing beach ride. She looked glamorous in the designer yellow gown and posed to cams with all smiles.
We end this beach vacay tale of Tara Sutaria with this awesome pic. She is seen enjoying the night view of the beach and sported in a black bikini. Her trendy hat and dewy look made her look awesome in the night mode lens!