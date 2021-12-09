All About CDS Bipin Rawat, The Four Star General Of Indian Army
General Bipin Laxman Singh Rwat, a four star general in the Indian Army was born on March 16, 1958.
He served as India's first and current Chief of Defense Staff (CDS).
He was selected as India's first CDS on December 30, 2019, and took office on January 1, 2020.
He was the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, as well as the Indian Army's 26th Chief of Army Staff, before becoming the CDS.
On December 16, 1978, Rawat was commissioned into the same unit as his father, the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles.
On Wednesday, an Indian Air Force chopper carrying Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 others crashed in Tamil Nadu.
General Rawat is currently receiving medical attention and had 70% to 80% of his body burned away due to the crash.