All About Tollywood Ace Actors And The Gap Between Their Movies

Pawan Kalyan

Latest Movie – Vakeel Saab (9th April, 2021)

Last Movie – Agnyatavaasi (10th January, 2018)

Gap: Almost 3 Years

Junior NTR

Latest Movie – RRR (13th October, 2021)

Last Movie – Aravindasametha (11th October, 2018)

Gap: 3 Years

Ram Charan Tej

Latest Movie – RRR (13th October, 2021)

Last Movie – Vinaya Vidheya Rama (11th January, 2019)

Gap: Almost 2 Years

Mahesh Babu

Latest Movie – Sarkaru Vaari Paata (January, 2022)

Last Movie – Sarileru Neekevvaru (11th January, 2020)

Gap: 2 Years

Prabhas

Latest Movie – Radhe Shyam (30th July, 2021)

Last Movie – Saaho (30th August, 2019)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years

Chiranjeevi

Latest Movie – Acharya (13th May, 2021)

Last Movie – Sye Raa Narasimhareddy (2nd October, 2019)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years

Nagarjuna

Latest Movie – Wild Dog (2nd April, 2021)

Last Movie – Manmadhudu 2 (19th August, 2019)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years

Venkatesh

Latest Movie – Narappa (14th May, 2021)

Last Movie – Venky Mama (13th December, 2019)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years

Balakrishna

Latest Movie – BB3 (28th May, 2021)

Last Movie – Ruler (20th December, 2019)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years

Allu Arjun

Latest Movie – Pushpa (13th August, 2021)

Last Movie – Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (12th January, 2020)

Gap: Almost 1 and half years