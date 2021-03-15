All About Tollywood Ace Actors And The Gap Between Their Movies
Pawan Kalyan
Latest Movie – Vakeel Saab (9th April, 2021)
Last Movie – Agnyatavaasi (10th January, 2018)
Gap: Almost 3 Years
Junior NTR
Latest Movie – RRR (13th October, 2021)
Last Movie – Aravindasametha (11th October, 2018)
Gap: 3 Years
Ram Charan Tej
Latest Movie – RRR (13th October, 2021)
Last Movie – Vinaya Vidheya Rama (11th January, 2019)
Gap: Almost 2 Years
Mahesh Babu
Latest Movie – Sarkaru Vaari Paata (January, 2022)
Last Movie – Sarileru Neekevvaru (11th January, 2020)
Gap: 2 Years
Prabhas
Latest Movie – Radhe Shyam (30th July, 2021)
Last Movie – Saaho (30th August, 2019)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years
Chiranjeevi
Latest Movie – Acharya (13th May, 2021)
Last Movie – Sye Raa Narasimhareddy (2nd October, 2019)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years
Nagarjuna
Latest Movie – Wild Dog (2nd April, 2021)
Last Movie – Manmadhudu 2 (19th August, 2019)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years
Venkatesh
Latest Movie – Narappa (14th May, 2021)
Last Movie – Venky Mama (13th December, 2019)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years
Balakrishna
Latest Movie – BB3 (28th May, 2021)
Last Movie – Ruler (20th December, 2019)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years
Allu Arjun
Latest Movie – Pushpa (13th August, 2021)
Last Movie – Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (12th January, 2020)
Gap: Almost 1 and half years