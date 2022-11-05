All you need is love: Familiar Love symbols
Swans
White swans are a familiar symbol of love and are associated with the ancient Roman and Greek goddesses of love.
Doves
Two doves depict eternal love
Love Knot
The popular Celtic symbol consists of loops that have no end and no beginning, just like everlasting love.
The ancient Egyptian symbol for love resembles the Christian cross with a loop on the top.
Three-leaf clover
The three-leaf clover is a sacred plant in Ireland and is also the country’s national symbol. It represents love, faith, and hope.
Diamonds
Diamonds have been a symbol of eternal commitment and love for ages.
Clasped hands
Long time ago, a man asked for a woman’s hand when he proposed marriage to her, and since then, the hands have become the symbol of love and marriage.