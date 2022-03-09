All You Need To Know About Kamala Sohonie
Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist, was the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline in 1939.
She was born on June 18, 1912, and died on June 28, 1998.
For the first time in the institution's history, her acceptance and work at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, cleared the door for women to be admitted.
Kamala returned to India in 1939 after completing her PhD.
She aspired to return to her homeland as a supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and help the nationalist struggle.