Discover Kashmir, where serene lakes, snowy peaks, and lush valleys invite you to explore, relax, and adventure
Shikara Ride on Dal Lake
Glide across Dal Lake on a Shikara boat. Enjoy floating gardens and mountain views
Stay in a Houseboat
Stay in a houseboat on Dal or Nigeen Lake. Experience Kashmiri hospitality with stunning views
Explore Gulmarg
Visit Gulmarg for skiing, trekking, and the Gondola ride. It’s a winter wonderland
Visit Pahalgam
Enjoy lush valleys and the Lidder River in Pahalgam. Try trekking or river rafting
Discover Sonamarg
Trek to Thajiwas Glacier or relax in the golden meadows of Sonamarg
Indulge in Kashmiri Cuisine
Taste Rogan Josh, Dum Aloo, and Yakhni. Sip on warm Kahwa tea
Shop for Local Handicrafts
Buy Pashmina shawls, saffron, and walnut wood items in Srinagar’s markets
Visit Mughal Gardens
Stroll through Shalimar, Nishat, and Chashme Shahi. Admire the garden's,beauty
Experience Adventure Sports
Try paragliding, river rafting, or fishing in Kashmir’s clear rivers
Attend a Tulip Festival
Visit in spring to see the colorful Tulip Garden in full bloom