Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, has got rarest and expensive car collection in his Garage
Lincoln Stretch Limousine
Can accommodate eight passengers and features flat screens, a minibar, a privacy partition and mood lighting.
Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV engineered and manufactured by General Motors.
Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio
The Amazon founder also owns a Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio that is worth over $3 million.
Bugatti Veyron Mansory
This is reportedly the billionaire’s fastest car and one of the fastest vehicles ever created by Bugatti.
Lykan HyperSport
Bezos reportedly spent more than $4 million to get one of only seven units of the Lykan HyperSport produced by W Motors.
Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
The Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is reportedly one of the rarest and most expensive cars in Bezos’ collection.
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster
Worth over $5 million, the ultra-rare vehicle was released to mark Lamborghini’s 50th birthday.