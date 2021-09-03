Audi unveils its New Grand sphere Concept Car: Private Jet for the Road
Audi Company is touting its newest Grandsphere concept car, as a private jet for the road.
When the car is in self driving mode, the interior of the vehicle is designed in such a manner, that it would be able to transform into a “first class lounge”.
As per the company officials, the concept car represents, as to what the Volkswagen-owned brand believes, it can achieve, as it pivots both, electric and autonomous vehicles.
No vehicles sold now, are self driving, all current driver-assist system still need drivers to pay attention, but when it comes to Audi concept car, it is designed to operate autonomously without driver supervision.
The above car is the second of the three such concept vehicles.
There would be no screens in the cabin while in self driving mode; instead everything would be typically communicated through infotainment system and more.
The 1st concept car is skysphere, launched previous month and third one is, urbansphere, which is scheduled to be unveiled in the 1st half of 2022
As per Audi, the term “sphere” relating to concept cars, is meant to symbolize the interior space of the vehicles for both drivers and passengers.
Audi Spokesperson has stated that, the above vehicle is real and it would be displayed at the Munich Motor show next week.
During the car’s online unveiling, head of Audi sales and marketing, Hildegard Wortmann, has stated that, we are at the dawn of a new era of mobility.