Fireworks add sparkle to celebrations, but safety is key. Follow these tips to enjoy a bright, risk-free display.
Choose the Right Location
Pick a spacious, open area far from flammable objects and crowded places
Check Local Firework Regulations
Always review local laws on fireworks to ensure you're celebrating safely and legally
Gather Essential Safety Gear
Use items like gloves, safety glasses, and a long lighter to reduce risks
Maintain a Safe Distance
Step back at least 20 feet after lighting a firework to avoid accidental burns or injuries
Have Water on Hand
Keep a water bucket or hose nearby to handle unexpected flare-ups or douse used fireworks
Light Fireworks One at a Time
Avoid lighting multiple fireworks simultaneously to keep control and manage any risks
Dispose of Fireworks Properly
Soak used fireworks in water before disposing of them to prevent accidental reignition
Supervise Kids Around Fireworks
Always supervise children, even with seemingly harmless items like sparklers
Never Relight a ‘Dud’ Firework
Leave failed fireworks alone to avoid sudden, unexpected ignitions
Store Fireworks Safely Before Use
Keep fireworks in a cool, dry area away from heat, sunlight, and flames